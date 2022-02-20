BRATTLEBORO — A couple of standout guards, a hero on the ice, and Nordic skiing's league champion have been nominated for Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
In order to participate, simply select your choice on the reformer.com site. The votes will be counted on Feb. 27 at 9 a.m.
This week's nominees are shown below.
Brayden Eastman exploded for a career-high 31 points to power the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team to a 61-48 victory over Derryfield.
Jamison Nystrom piled up 12 points, four rebounds and three steals when the Bellows Falls varsity boys basketball team trounced Leland & Gray.
Evan Wright scored late in overtime, assisted by Will Taggard, to give the Brattleboro boys ice hockey team a thrilling 3-2 win over Burr and Burton.
Luke Rizio won the Southern Vermont League's skate discipline title at Mount Top. The Twin Valley Nordic skier was clocked in 16:56.