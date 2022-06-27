BRATTLEBORO — Vermont ski jumping coach and program leader Todd Einig was awarded U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s Nordic Combined/Ski Jumping Development Coach of the Year Award. Einig has been instrumental in developing a junior ski jumping program at Harris Hill, which just celebrated its 100th year of holding an annual tournament.
“I can’t even express how excited these kids are to do this sport and how grateful we are for their coach, Todd (Einig). It’s really an awesome and special thing we have here in Brattleboro,” said Alix Joyal, whose daughter learned from Einig over the winter.
Ava Joyal, Max Becker, Miles Becker, Myles Billings, Spencer Jones and Amethyst Smith made up Brattleboro’s Junior Ski Jumping team this year.
“Great group of kids and parents. Everyone is fired up about jumping. It’s so much fun,” Einig said during the winter.
The well-liked coach spearheaded the construction of 10m and 18m jumps at Memorial Park and organized training for ages 5-15 beginning in 2018.
Einig has built a comprehensive program that includes fall training in the gym and on a roller jump to prepare athletes for the season. He is chief of competition for the annual Harris Hill tournament and also volunteers for major events around the region, including Lake Placid.
Other 2022 U.S. Ski and Snowboard award winners are: Chris Gilbertson (Nordic Combined/Ski Jumping Coach of the Year), Ben Loomis (Nordic Combined Athlete of the Year), and Annika Belshaw (Ski Jumping Athlete of the Year)