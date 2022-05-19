WESTMINSTER — After being hit by a pitch on May 9, Jamison Nystrom avoided several tags and continually outran infielders during the wildest rundown ever.
Nobody was able to catch the Bellows Falls varsity baseball player over the next few days.
Nystrom, who was nominated after striking out 12 and also scoring the winning run versus Hartford, received 178 votes to run away with Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
“Jamison is a player that is a constant. We count on him to be productive, both as a contributor on offense and defense. His leadership is not to be overlooked, as he helps to keep our young team focused. He has a very good baseball IQ,” said BF skipper Bob Lockerby.
All About Jamison
1. Favorite baseball team: Red Sox
2. Favorite baseball player: Dansby Swanson
3. A best baseball memory: Hitting my home run for Jada two days after her death
4. A baseball card you would like to have: Derek Jeter’s rookie card
5. Do you prefer pitching or playing shortstop: I like them both, but I’ve grown up playing middle infield my whole life so I’ll say short
6. What do you throw for pitches: Fastball, curveball, two-seam change
7. Favorite baseball movie: Sandlot
8. World Series prediction: Dodgers-Astros
9. Why do you wear the No. 2 jersey: I’ve worn it for about every sport I play and it’s just stuck with me
10. Who do you consider to be the best baseball player ever: There’s too many...can’t name one