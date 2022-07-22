BRATTLEBORO — Sixty-five years after Vermont held its first Little League state tournament, Brattleboro is aiming for its 18th crown in the 12-year-old division.
The 6-0 locals will start the 2022 tourney against Connecticut Valley North (4-0) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Saint Albans. Williston and Franklin County are also in the bracket.
Brattleboro slugger Ryan Peloso, who has four home runs in All Star play this year, has a chance to do what legends Toby Emerson and Peter-Owen Hayward have already done on the big stage. Ace Senji Kimura might be the next Dave McGinn or Pete LaFlamme. Talented shortstop Briar Cutting has a chance to follow in the footsteps of infield sensation Luke “the Duke” Freed.
Here is a look at the standouts for Brattleboro in past state championship games.
1957: Brattleboro rallied for five runs in the fifth inning to beat Barre 8-5 in North Bennington. Johnny Donna went 3-for-3 to lead the state champs, while Steve Hepburn, Tommy Bueb and Berrie Mansfield all finished with two hits.
1958: Billy Christmas homered in Brattleboro’s 5-4 victory over Arrowhead in Burlington for all the marbles.
1960: Doug Farnham fired a three-hitter and Brattleboro topped Burlington 3-1. Mike Ree’s two-bagger, Dave Merrill’s RBI single, and Richie Stinchfield’s two-run double were the major blows.
1964: George Stone threw a two-hit shutout and fanned 15 in Brattleboro’s 10-0 rout of Barre. Bob Kessen, Bruce McCormick and Stone powered the offense with a couple of knocks each.
1966: Ken Whitworth had a team-high two hits and winning hurler John Daniels drove in a pair of runs as Brattleboro outscored Barre 8-3 on the South Main Street field.
1969: Pete LaFlamme struck out 12, walked zero and only allowed an infield hit to lead Brattleboro to an 8-0 win over Barre. Pete Campbell had two hits to pace the champs offensively.
1970: Mike Bucossi went 2-for-3 and also drove in a couple of runs when the Brattleboro 12s topped Burlington 6-2 in front of 1,000 fans at the South Main Street field.
1972: Dave McGinn (14 Ks, 1 BB) picked up the win as Brattleboro blanked Saint Johnsbury 6-0. Jeff Kerylow went 3-for-3 and crossed the plate three times to lead the attack.
1977: Marty Rancourt went the distance and scattered four hits during Brattleboro’s 10-1 rout of Green Mountain. Joe Galanes singled, doubled and scored three runs.
1978: Toby Emerson went 3-for-4, including two blasts, and drove in seven runs as Brattleboro repeated with an 11-5 decision over Barre.
1982: Jason Coplan drew a walk and eventually scored the winning run in Brattleboro’s 3-2 win over Williston. Mike Barre (5 Ks) went the distance for the victory.
1993: Andy Putnam earned the win and helped himself with a two-run homer when Brattleboro topped Shelburne 4-1 for the state title.
1994: Matt Tessier, Will Murtha and Sean North all had three hits in Brattleboro’s 24-6 romp of Middlebury.
1998: Hurler Brian Frechette (6 Ks) improved to 4-0 in the tournament when he pitched Brattleboro to a 5-4 win over Essex Town.
2000: Brattleboro came from behind to down Shelburne 8-5. Second baseman Luke Freed was the gold glover, starting a double play and also making a diving stab.
2009: Peter-Owen Hayward erupted for a two-run single and a grand slam to power the District 2 champs to a 13-3 win over Essex Town.
2016: Brattleboro bashed six homers in a 13-4 victory over Colchester. Zinabu McNeice went deep twice, while Alex Carpenter, Alex Bingham, Caden Wood and Jack Pattison also cleared the fence.