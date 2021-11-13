BRATTLEBORO — Coach Darrell Sawyer presented trophies to outstanding football players Doug Emery and Joe Juscen during the 1971 Fall Sports Assembly at the Brattleboro Union High School Auditorium.
Athletic Director Arthur Avery and Principal Bert Lark spoke briefly to the good-sized crowd prior to the awards presentations. The other head coaches on hand included Dave Anderson, Bill Moore, and Muriel Jondro.
Coaches’ Awards went to Mike Hamlin (soccer), Stan Dunklee (cross country), Jean Crosby (field hockey), Patti Brosnahan (field hockey), Lynne LaRosa (field hockey) and Pat Waite (field hockey). Dunklee, who was undefeated in state competition, finished 26th overall in the New England Meet.