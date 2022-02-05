WESTMINSTER — When Peter Taft looked through a lens at Tim Eno and Russ Pickering standing side-by-side in the Bellows Falls locker room in 1975, he was about to snap a photo of two future Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Famers.
Eno, who shattered the record on BF’s cross-country course that year, will be inducted on May 20 in Montpelier. His former coach entered the shrine in 2014.
“Obviously I’m happy and excited about this award, but I also have to give credit to all of my assistant coaches, tremendous athletes, parents, the school and our very supportive community,” said Eno.
He helped the Terriers to a Division 1 XC state title in 1973, 1974 and 1975. As a senior, he won 11 races and was the runner-up three different times.
“Timmy is the best distance man I’ve ever coached. He’s getting better, too,” Pickering stated after his standout took second in the 1975 cross-country state championship meet.
Eno has since coached the Bellows Falls track teams to 15 state titles and the BF girls to three Vermont XC championships.
“In track and field, I had the pleasure of coaching three New England champions — Regan Coffey (200), Chris Tomberg (javelin) and Sara Lovell (shot put),” noted Eno, who started his legendary track and field coaching career in 1995.
In 1997, Tomberg threw the javelin 194-7 to prevail and Coffey’s speed earned her a full ride to UVM. Lovell’s heave at Brown University in 1999 was just five inches shy of the New England shot put record.
“One of my best memories would have to have been the double state titles in 2019,” Eno pointed out.
The 2019 girls meet came down to the 4x400 relay race, with Jasmine Boucher, Halle Dickerson, Maya Waryas and Abby Dearborn securing the title for the Terriers. Reno Tuttle and Ryan Kelly each won a couple of events to lead the BF boys.
”Tim has been impacting student-athletes, peers and our greater community throughout his whole life,” said current Bellows Falls cross-country coach Josh Ferenc.
Eno’s cross-country coaching highlight was winning back-to-back girls titles in 2018-2019. BF’s Abby Broadley finished first in each race.