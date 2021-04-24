WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls Union High School cross-country runner Tim Eno won 11 races and finished second three times during the 1975 season. He broke the course record at BF, Vermont Academy, Rutland, Hartford and Mount Anthony Union.
“Timmy drives himself tremendously hard,” said BF coach Russ Pickering. “He’s especially tough on himself, and gets himself down after what he feels isn’t a good performance.”
Eno teamed up with Joe Schultz, Fred Boggess, Lou Smith and John Bittner to win the Class L State Championship in Burlington. Montpelier’s Pete Brigham won the 2.6-mile race in 12:33, with Eno earning the silver medal in a time of 12:50.