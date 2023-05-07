BRATTLEBORO — RowBOC, the rowing program of the Brattleboro Outing Club, has opened enrollment for its 2023 Learn-to-Row Clinic. The program is open for people who have never rowed and are interested in learning. Rowing will take place on the West River and the Connecticut River.
The Learn-to-Row Clinic is a 10-session course that will teach participants who don’t know anything about the sport to being able to launch, row from the dock to beyond the bridge, turn around, and return to the dock safely. The program will also teach participants essential skills such as backing up, getting back into the boat from a capsize and proper boat handling.
The RowBOC and Brattleboro Outing Club believe that rowing builds skills people need in daily life such as teamwork, persistence, working towards a goal, and a sense of humor and humility. It is also an excellent opportunity for fitness, recreation, fun, and making new friends.
Sessions will run from June 10 to July 1 at the docks near the beginning of the West River Trail. Those interested in participating, or who would like more information, may rowboc@gmail.com and include their name, phone number and whether or not they would like to speak with a clinic instructor.