BURLINGTON — As the Division 1 state championship baseball game was being played on Centennial Field Monday night, a group of Essex High School fans seated behind the Brattleboro Union High School dugout were reportedly insulting the Colonels' team photographer.
"They were being extremely rude to her. They put her in tears," said BUHS coach Chris Groeger. "They were telling her 'you suck' and just being obnoxious."
Groeger believes that security members spoke to the fans, but said they were never removed. Essex won the game, 9-0.
"There was no rhyme or reason for it," Groeger said of the incident. "She volunteers her time and was walking up and down the field to take photos of the game. They were making derogatory comments toward her."
The young woman is a former BUHS student, who now takes pictures around the school and also takes team photos.