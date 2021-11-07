BRATTLEBORO — He was the best receiver in late October with the name "Evans" on the back of his jersey.
Just before Tampa Bay's three-time Pro Bowler caught a pair of Tom Brady passes versus the Saints on Halloween, Brattleboro's Tristan Evans had nine catches for 154 yards and one touchdown during a playoff game against Lyndon. That performance earned the junior 141 votes and Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
He is now in the running for athlete of the fall season along with Bellows Falls running backs Jed Lober and Harrison Gleim, Brattleboro midfielder Magnus von Krusenstiern, Bellows Falls soccer player Jenna Dolloph, BF quarterback Jonathan Terry, Bellows Falls field hockey player Sadie Scott, Twin Valley soccer team member Luke Rizio, and BF cross-country great Stephanie Ager.
This week’s nominees are shown below. In order to vote, simply make your poll selection on the reformer.com website by Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.
Abby Towle
The Leland & Gray midfielder had a hat-trick, giving her a program-record 28 goals this season, when the Rebels rallied to beat BFA-Fairfax 4-3 in a Division 3 semifinal.
Maya Waryas
She set up Sadie Scott's game-winning goal in a Division 1 field hockey semifinal and then had the lone tally for the BF stickers in the state championship game.