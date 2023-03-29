HINSDALE, N.H. — The start of the baseball season is under two weeks away for Hinsdale High School, and when it begins the Pacers will have experience on their side.
Of the 14 members of this year’s team, 12 of them are returning players. There are five seniors returning, three of whom head coach Sam Kilelee said will play key roles.
“Aidan Davis is a senior and he’ll end up pitching for us a lot. I think he’s arguably one of the best pitchers in the state,” said Kilelee. “Noah Pangelinan is another senior. He’ll play a little bit of center field, he’ll catch a little bit, maybe play a little second base and then Josh Southwick will play first base.”
The team lost two significant pieces from last year in shortstop Dan Tetreault and catcher Andrew Lindsell, and Kilelee said those positions need to be filled.
“We’ve got some pretty big shoes to fill. We lost two seniors that have been playing varsity baseball since seventh grade,” Kilelee said. “So, we graduated them last year and we’re going to need some guys to step up.”
Pangelinan is one of the athletes who may see some time in the catcher’s position along with junior Brayden Eastman and potentially one of the freshmen, Kilelee said.
While some of the returners will be playing in the same positions that they played last season, Kilelee said other positions have not been firmly established yet.
“There’s a lot of pieces that I’m very happy with that, moving forward, I think we’re going to be able to make something out of it,” Kilelee said. “There’s guys that are definitely going to play in certain positions, but the two new guys are battling two returners for a spot in the opening day lineup. I think it’s healthy to have competition.”
Sophomore Trey Corey is new to the team this year and has not played since he was in eighth grade. Despite the layoff, Kilelee said he has been impressed with Corey’s arm and expects him to spend some time pitching and playing the outfield. There is also an eighth grader on this year’s team in Connor Dixon who Kilelee said is competing to make the opening day lineup.
Kilelee said he has never typically had a starting rotation. While that is still the case, Kilelee said he does know some of the athletes that will be spending time filling those needs.
“Our top two guys are going to be Aidan Davis and Brayden Eastman. Ryan Sweetser will be a reliever. Trey Corey will relieve a little bit. It depends basically on the matchup we’re going to have. We go more by a starter by committee sometimes, but Brayden and Aidan will start most of our games for us.”
Part of the challenge in choosing the pitchers will be the pitch count rules. Under the rules set by the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association, if a pitcher throws between one and 25 pitches, no day of rest is required. However, a pitcher would need to take one day off from pitching if their pitch count is between 26 to 50 pitches. Two days of rest would be required for a pitch count of 51 to 75 pitches and the pitcher would need to take three days off if they throw 76 pitches or more in a day.
The pitch count regulations play into the greater strategy from week to week, Kilelee said. Depending on what the schedule looks like and specific games the team may be playing, the coaching staff would have to decide how far into the pitch count, and the game, they may allow a player to go before shutting them down and turning to the bullpen.
Though he is confident in the tandem of Davis and Eastman, Kilelee said it is going to be important for the defense to make plays behind the pitcher toeing the rubber.
“I think we’re going to have a chance to win every day. I think that those two can shut down a lot of people, but we’ve got to play defense behind them,” Kilelee said. “We’re not going to overpower a bunch of guys, pitching wise. Aidan throws hard. Brayden throws hard, but sometimes when we get later into the game we’re going to be pitching to contact and we’ve got to be able to play defense behind them to keep runs off the board.”
On the offensive side of the ball, Davis is also expected to be a significant piece of the lineup.
“I have a feeling teams are going to pitch around Aidan Davis a lot, so we’ve got to find somebody in the lineup that’s going to protect him a little bit and let him see some pitches,” said Kilelee.
The team will take several approaches to generate offense. Kilelee said the Pacers are going to force the other team’s defenses to make plays using tactics such as stealing bases and bunting to attempt to put runs on the board.
When the season opens on April 10, Kilelee said there are a few teams that he feels will be among the top teams in Division 4 and that will also present a challenge for the Pacers.
“Sunapee’s always good. Sunapee always gives us a fit,” Kilelee said. “Last year we were up on them late in the game and lost the game in the bottom of the seventh inning on a walk off. So, Sunapee will be good. I like getting them early. Farmington will be pretty good. Concord Christian is always at the top. They’ve always got one or two guys that throw hard and are tough to hit.”
The Derryfield School is another team that Kilelee said he expects to be at the top of Division 4.
Going into the season, seniors Chad Burnett and Mason Sauter, junior David Austin, sophomore John Winter, and freshmen Grady Jutrus, Hunter Taylor, and Trace Tetreault round out the roster.
Hinsdale will open its season at home against Sunapee on April 10 at 4 p.m. The Pacers will also play home games against Deerfield on April 14, Concord Christian on April 17 and Farmington on April 19. All those games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.