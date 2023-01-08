FAIRBANKS, Alaska — Michael Fairchild, of Brattleboro, was the 213th overall finisher at the 2022 Equinox Marathon in a time of 5:35:49.
Fifty years earlier, he won the annual race in 3:05:15 as a 21-year-old.
Then a nationally ranked Nordic skier attending the University of New Hampshire, Fairchild began doing distance races and biathlons. It was through a group of winter athletes that he first learned of the 26.2-miler in Alaska.
He now competes in canoe racing, having teamed up with Keene's Peter Heed to win several national titles.
Fairchild was 139th out of 200 total male competitors in the 2022 Equinox Marathon. He ended up second in the age 70-74 men's division.