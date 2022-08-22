NEWAGO, Mich. — Following their victory in the New England Canoe Racing Championships held Aug. 7 in Brattleboro, Keene resident Peter Heed and Brattleboro's Michael Fairchild won for an eighth consecutive time at the Nationals, in 1:52:39.
"The point-to-point race started in a lake," explained Fairchild. "It then had us go out and around an island, then we portaged around a power dam and then put in for a 13-mile run down the Muskegon River."
Fairchild would also win his fifth C1 title by defeating John Edwards in the single-person canoe event. The Brattleboro paddler was clocked in 1:56:34, which was about six minutes ahead of the runner-up.
Next year's event will be held in Lock Haven, Penn., on the west branch of the Susquehanna.