BRATTLEBORO — Jack be nimble. Jack be quick. Jack is once again the voters' pick.
Brattleboro Union High School ice hockey player Jack Pattison received 194 likes to earn his second Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Winter Season honor in a row. His prize is a $25 gift certificate to the Marina.
The junior forward tallied twice to help the Colonels to a 5-3 victory over Harwood in the Division 2 state championship game in Barre. He finished the season with 18 goals and 10 assists.
Pattison lit the lamp four times in his team's 10-0 rout of Northfield to be named Athlete of the Week and become one of the seven contenders for the grand prize.
“This young man is awesome both on and off the ice!” Lisa Bourbon McKenney jotted down on her online ballot.
Senior floor general Delaney Wilcox, who scored a team-high 26 points to lead the Hinsdale varsity girls basketball team past Colebrook in the Division 4 state championship game, ended up second in the Athlete of the Winter Season voting with 120 likes. Bellows Falls center Owen LaRoss was next with 113 votes.
Athlete of the Season results
1. Jack Pattison (Brattleboro hockey): 194 votes
2. Delaney Wilcox (Hinsdale basketball): 120 votes
3. Owen LaRoss (Bellows Falls basketball): 113 votes
4. Cadance Gilbert (Brattleboro basketball): 92 votes
5. Rosie Carignan (Brattleboro hockey): 69 votes
6. Luke Rizio (Twin Valley skiing): 57 votes
7. Marcus Pratt (Leland & Gray basketball): 33 votes