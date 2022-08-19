BRATTLEBORO — Senior quarterback Tyler Millerick racked up 50 total touchdowns, running and passing combined, to lead the 2019 Brattleboro Union High School varsity football team to a perfect 11-0 season.
The Colonels, selected as one of the Reformer’s top fall sports teams over the last five years, beat Bellows Falls 46-7 in the Division 2 finals for the program’s first state championship since 1973.
“It’s huge. It’s awesome,” BUHS head coach Chad Pacheco said after the contest.
With holes being opened by Elijah Isham, Sammy Fontaine, Tyler McNary, Reed McKay and Jem Cohen, Chris Frost ran for 1,772 yards during his final high school season.
He ran it 18 times for 278 yards and four scores in the grand finale.
Joe Koes, Spencer Lawrence, Timmy Velazquez and Cohen all recorded one sack.
Millerick burned the Terriers for 144 passing yards and 56 more on the ground.
“He (Millerick) is one of a kind. He’s probably going to be playing football on Saturdays,” Pacheco noted during his team’s celebration.
The young man from Vernon has already been in on three touchdowns for the Western New England University Golden Bears.
“They’re a team,” responded Pacheco, when asked what makes his 2019 group special. “They care about one another. They have great work ethic.”
Brattleboro’s 2019 varsity football roster: Coaches — Chad Pacheco, Mike Empey, Tanner Luopa, Todd Pacheco, Michael Rooney. Managers — Dylan Carrasquillo, Brandon Gilbert, Jordan Warner. Players — Aaron Petrie, Tyler Millerick, Trinley Warren, Henry Thurber, Conrad Auerbach, Calvin Gould, Tyler Higley, Rob Vergobe, Gavin Howard, Derek Parsons, Chris Frost, Hunter Boyd, Lucas Dublac, Spencer Lawrence, Timmy Velazquez, Kamren Amezcua, Cobe Mager, Joe Koes, Reed Mckay, Jem Cohen, Ruchan Karagoz, Sam Fontaine, Elijah Isham, Trevor Thibault, Nick Lawrence, Jacob Gouger, Noah White, Alex Kendall, Kerry Gould, Tyler McNary, Carter Weeks, Trevor Morrison, Reed Sargent, Austin Jobin.