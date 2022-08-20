WESTMINSTER — Chosen as one of the Reformer’s best fall sports squads over the last five years, we also believe that the 2018 Bellows Falls Union High School Stickers are the greatest field hockey team in Vermont history.
We even love their motto of “one team, one dream.”
The Terriers went 17-0 during that magical season, beating South Burlington 2-0 in the Division 1 state championship game to extend their amazing winning streak to 57 in a row.
“So, what can I say, this team is terrific. They all played very well together, pushed each other to be the best they could, and never, not for one second, doubted that they could do anything that they worked for,” said coach Bethany Coursen.
Goalie Emma Lober made 16 clutch stops in the finale. Halle Dickerson and Taylor Goodell made big time defensive saves. Maya Waryas and Madison Streeter each scored on the Wolves at UVM.
“As for best memories, it has to be watching every game this team played. Watching all of these girls play was a pure joy. They made field hockey look effortless, graceful and truly something beautiful to watch,” commented the BF coach. “They just flowed around the field passing quickly back and forth, switching spots, scoring goals and stopping the ball with ease.”
Abbe Cravinho racked up 32 tallies during the 2018 season before heading off to play for Clark University. Molly Kelly (19 goals), Streeter (18) and Waryas (13) were the powerhouse’s other offensive leaders.
2018 Bellows Falls field hockey roster: Coaches — Bethany Coursen. Players — Abbe Cravinho (captain), Molly Kelly (captain), Madison Streeter (captain), Megan Banik (captain), Sophie Hyslop, Alice Salter-Roy, Madi Joy, Brooke Bennett, Emma Lober, Emily Harris, Michelle Marchica, Meagan Kelly, Taylor Goodell, Halle Dickerson, Abby Dearborn, Maya Waryas, Brigid Hodsden.
*the 2020 BF Stickers are also one of this newspaper’s Fall Favorites. Grace Bazin tallied twice and goalie Jaia Caron recorded a shutout when they zipped Champlain Valley Union 2-0 in the D-1 state finals in order to finish the season with a perfect 11-0 record. Also on that powerhouse were: Maya Waryas, Grace Wilkinson, Anna McGrath, Madi Haskell, Kayleigh Illingworth, Ashlyn Boucher, Arian Wunderle, Jules McDermid, Ashlin Maxfield, Ella Clark, Mary Wallace, Emma Hillock, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRoss, Eryn Ross, Delaney Lockerby, coach Bethany Coursen, coach Kim Wilkinson and coach Mel LaRoss.