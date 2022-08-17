WESTMINSTER — The 2021 Bellows Falls varsity football team capped off its perfect season with a 57-35 victory over Mount Anthony Union in the Division 2 state championship game.
The 11-0 Terriers shut out Lyndon, Fair Haven and Milton along the way, becoming one of the Reformer’s top five fall sports teams since 2017.
“They were one of the most unselfish football teams you will ever see,” explained head coach Bob Lockerby.
The Purple Gang racked up 511 rushing yards in the finale, thanks to the gaping holes that were opened up by offensive linemen Patrick Barbour, Jake Moore, Peter Kamel, Dillan Perry and Kevin Patterson.
Backfield mates Jonathan Terry, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Harrison Gleim and Caden Haskell teamed up for 65 rushing touchdowns during the season. Haskell, Lober, Gleim and Monier were the leading tacklers.
The Purple Gang’s 11 games went like this: 36-7 over Brattleboro, 45-14 over MAU, 35-0 over Lyndon, 56-0 over Fair Haven, 55-0 over Milton, 43-14 over Spaulding, 39-8 over rival Springfield, 49-7 over Mount Abraham, 54-21 over Fair Haven (quarterfinal), 34-8 over Lyndon (semifinal), and 57-35 over MAU (state championship game).
Bellows Falls’ 2021 varsity football roster: Coaches — Bob Lockerby, Ryan Stoodley, Donald Laurendeau, Shawn Burke, Nick Lawrence. Manager — Jonah Jacobus. Camera — Gavin Joy. Players — Jamison Nystrom, Cole Moore, Jordan Keefe, Caden Haskell, Jonathan Terry, Curtis Green, Jesse Darrell, Max Hooke, Josh Streeter, Brennan Haskell, Douglas Sterling, Josh Martin, Walker James, Jeb Monier, Eli Allbee, Justin Draper, Harrison Gleim, Connor Harrington, Jed Lober, Mason Scott, Noah Simino, Kevin Patterson, Ray Plummer, Patrick Barbour, Wyatt Lescord, Trenton Fletcher, Damien Stebbins, Yesrel Rivera, Dillan Perry, Will Hallock, Hunter Morey, Remington LaCroix, Peter Kamel, Jake Moore, Owen Garaffa, Angel Rivera.