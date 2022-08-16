WESTMINSTER — The 2020 Bellows Falls varsity girls cross-country team edged Thetford 27-33 to three-peat as Division 3 state champions.
“Thetford is our rival, but they are a good rival. There’s no bad blood,” BF coach Josh Ferenc explained. “Our girls just grind. They were incredibly relaxed before the race.”
Abby Broadley won her third consecutive individual state title in a time of 19:43, which was six seconds ahead of runner-up Emily Bloom of Rice.
“Abby earns her shine with her work ethic,” noted Ferenc, whose three-time champs have been selected as one of the Reformer’s top five fall sports teams since 2017.
Steph Ager (4th in 21:10), Victoria Bassette (5th in 22:45) and Birgess Schemm (17th in 24:56) completed the scoring for the Terriers.
“Ager was phenomenal and Bassette is incredibly fit,” Ferenc explained after the scores were announced. “Birgess just kept running her race. I watched her run down girl after girl. She did everything that I asked her to.”
Bellows Falls’ 2020 girls cross-country roster: Coach — Josh Ferenc. Runners — Abby Broadley, Steph Ager, Victoria Bassette, Birgess Schemm, Molly Hodsden, Lilly Ware, Abby Dearborn.