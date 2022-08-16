WHITINGHAM — With fall sports just around the corner, this newspaper is taking a look back at its top five teams during leaf peeping season since 2017.
Leading off is the 2020 Twin Valley Wildcats, who repeated as Division 4 boys soccer state champs.
“It means everything to win this game as a senior,” said Izaak Park after hoisting the trophy. “Not many people get to end their last season as a champion.”
He was one of five Wildcats to convert a penalty kick during the thrilling shootout against Proctor in the finals. Colin McHale, Luke Rizio, Aaron Soskin and Finn Fisher also found the back of the net in the clutch.
McHale scored the 69th goal of his varsity career to put Twin Valley ahead 1-0 in the first half. Joel Denton would later pull Proctor even, setting the stage for a PK battle.
“There was a little pressure,” Park stated. “There was no way that the soccer Gods were going to let us lose.”
Liam Wendel made five saves in regulation for the Wildcats, who finished the season with a 10-1 mark.
It was the fifth title for Twin Valley’s program. The Wildcats also defeated Arlington 4-1 in the 2019 finals, beat Sharon 2-0 in 2014, topped Proctor 3-0 in 2013, and outscored Leland & Gray 1-0 in 2005.
Twin Valley’s 2020 roster: Coaches — Buddy Hayford, Josh Carpenter O’Hearn, Jess Rizio, Ryan Holton. Manager — Jack Roche. Players — Liam Wendell, Izaak Park, Ayden Loos, Cooper Adams, Noah Dornburgh, Finn Fisher, Luke Rizio, Colin McHale, Aidin Joyce, Matt Hammond, Aaron Soskin, Jerry Mosher, Garrett Cunningham, Cody Magnant.