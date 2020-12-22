BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department and Brattleboro Outing Club are collaborating to provide family snowshoeing and cross-country skiing on the Brattleboro Outing Club Trails Dec. 28-30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The suggested donation is $10 per person and $20 per family. Place all donations in the black mailbox located at the bulletin board at the trails head.
You can enjoy snowshoeing or XC skiing with your household on the Brattleboro Outing Club (BOC) trails located at the Brattleboro Country Club (BCC). There are miles of scenic, well-groomed trails for beginners as well as the most advanced participants. If you do not have snowshoes at home, you can borrow them from Brooks Memorial Library or bring your XC skis from home, and head over to the trails located at the back end of the parking lot at the Brattleboro Country Club for some snowshoeing or XC skiing fun. You should attend by yourself or with your household members, adhere to proper social distancing, and follow COVID-19 guidelines while entering, exiting and while on the trails. You will be required to sign in upon arrival for contact tracing purposes. The sign-in sheet is located at the bulletin board at the head of the trail system.
For more information about the BOC trail system at the BCC, visit https://brattleborooutingclub.org/cross-country-skiing/.
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, go to www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizonal bar. A new drop-down menu will appear and you should click “Recreation and Parks.” For more information, call the Gibson-Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m.