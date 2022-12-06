BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department and Brattleboro Outing Club are collaborating to provide family snowshoeing and cross-country skiing on the Brattleboro Outing Club trails Dec. 27-29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The suggested donation is $10/single, $20/members of same household. Donations should be placed in the black mailbox located at the bulletin board at the trails head.
The Brattleboro Outing Club has miles of well-groomed ski trails for beginners to advanced skiers, as well as over three miles of well-marked snowshoe trails. If you don't have snowshoes, you may check out a pair from Brooks Memorial Library for free. Ski and snowshoe rentals will also be available at the BOC Ski Hut, to be returned by 3 p.m. For more information about the Brattleboro Outing Club, as well as trail conditions, visit www.brattleborooutingclub.org.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for this program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call 802-254-5808.