TOWNSHEND — On target.
That's what several rubber duck tossers and Maggie Parker were on a special evening in Townshend when the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team outscored Green Mountain 41-29.
Parker scored all 14 of her points in the first half. The sophomore sank two free throws, made a layup, hit a runner, knocked down a deep deuce, and also drained a couple of shots from downtown.
"She told me she was getting frustrated with the box-and-one defense they used on her in the second half," said Leland & Gray coach Terry Merrow. "She's a smart player. She knew there were other ways for her to help the team."
Samantha Morse added a pair of early buckets and the Rebels took a 20-13 lead to the intermission.
On the annual Hoops for Hope night, shirts were sold, teddy bears were given away, there was a 50/50 raffle, and fans got a chance to throw a rubber duck toward center court with the closest one earning a prize. All proceeds went to scholarships named after community members Ann Chapman, Lexy Giallella and Arthur E. Monette.
"This community is phenomenal. They come out and support everything we do here. This just shows our community spirit. Tammy (Claussen) did a great job. She put it all together," said Merrow.
Kim Cummings and Ainsley Merrill each connected from beyond the arc in the third quarter to get the Chieftains within 25-21 with eight minutes remaining.
The hosts only gave up one field goal the rest of the way.
"Defensively, we're solid. We play really good defense. We're aggressive and not afraid to take chances. We play with a lot of heart," Merrow explained.
Raena Sanderson had a couple of second-half blocks in the middle of her team's 2-3 zone while Mary Sanderson and Parker each pulled down four rebounds in the last 16 minutes.
"Let's go Rebels!" the school's pep band members shouted before pumping up the crowd with some music.
A putback by Mary Sanderson, a hoop in transition from Hannah Landers, and a 3 from Raena Sanderson were the highlights as the Townshend team pulled away in the fourth quarter.
The 7-6 Rebels will play five games next week.
Green Mountain scoring: Kim Cummings 14 points, Ainsley Merrill 4 points, Luna Burkland 4 points, Grace Tyrell 4 points, Kyra Burbela 3 points.
Leland & Gray scoring: Maggie Parker 14 points, Mary Sanderson 10 points, Samantha Morse 7 points, Raena Sanderson 5 points, Hannah Landers 4 points, Abigail Emerson 1 point.