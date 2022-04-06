BRATTLEBORO — On a day when a certain golfer's return to The Masters was getting all of the attention, another Tiger put on quite a show.
Jayden Mahoney scored a game-high 12 points, including a couple of pretty layups off of steals, to propel the Middlebury Unified basketball team to a 36-25 victory over host Brattleboro Union High School on Wednesday afternoon.
"I thought it was a good game. For some of these kids, it was the first time they've ever lost," said BUHS coach Tyler Boone, noting that the school won the gold medal in both soccer and snowshoeing this school year.
In front of a packed house, the teams played to a 6-6 tie over the first nine minutes. Robert Chafee, Joannie Tuttle and Silvia Galdamez all had a bucket for the Colonels (1-1) in the early going.
Chafee would drain a 3 and Tuttle scored in the paint before the purple and white went to the break trailing 14-11.
"I was happy with our passing," Boone mentioned.
Brattleboro used a matchup zone in the third quarter, with Justin Wegiel, Kyle Simuro, Thomas Bell, Nicholas Carnes and Galdamez all playing solid defense. Wegiel's steal was the highlight before super sub Alana Bell entered — twice controlling a defensive rebound and then forcing the issue.
The Tigers (2-0) would then use an 8-0 run to pull away, including a couple of layups from Mahoney. Stephen Nuciolo and Sasha Berno also made a basket for the visitors during the surge.
Ashley Cleveland and Tuttle each scored four points for Brattleboro in the second half, while Simuro added a hoop inside of his own. Following Cleveland's bucket along the right baseline, she got high-fives from teammates Alana Bell and Wegiel as the crowd went wild.
Mahoney continually answered for the Tigers — scoring off of a steal early in the fourth quarter and later drilling a 12-foot jumper. The Middlebury coach, with the words "Tigertown" written across the back of her shirt, clapped for the star each time.
"Everyone had fun out there. It was a great experience for us," noted BUHS coach Erika Bassett.
Tuttle paced the home team with eight points. Chafee (5 points), Wegiel (4), Cleveland (4), Simuro (2) and Galdamez (2) also chipped in at the offensive end.
The Colonels will play at Springfield on Tuesday.
"This will be the first away game for some of them," Boone explained. "These kids love to ride the bus."
Brattleboro roster: Coaches — Tyler Boone, Erika Bassett. Players — Joannie Tuttle, Robert Chafee, Mario Day, Justin Anderson, Thomas Bell, Alana Bell, Bobby Petrie, Devon Rabideau, Kyle Simuro, Tyler Bolduc, Nicholas Carnes, Gabe Raymond, Philip Patoine, Zach Santiago, Justin Wegiel, Timothy Galdamez, Irvin Melo, Rose Isham, Kelis Melo, Ashley Cleveland, Silvia Galdamez.
