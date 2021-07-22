Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-02.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-03.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-04.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-05.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-06.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-07.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-08.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-09.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-10.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-11.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-12.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-13.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-14.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-15.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-16.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
20210722-SOFTBALL-SHANE-17.JPG
Fat Crow plays against Persistahs during a Brattleboro Area Women’s Softball at Living Memorial Park on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — On Thursday evening at Living Memorial Park, there was really only one way to describe the effort that the team from Newfane put forth.
It was caw-some!
Fat Crows turned a double play and also pounded out 15 hits during a 10-3 victory over Persistahs in a Brattleboro Women's Softball League contest on the lower field.
"It's nice to get back to playing softball," said former Leland & Gray star Jessalyn Stockwell, who went 2-for-4 out of the leadoff spot for the winners. "It's relaxing and also competitive. Everyone in the league is very friendly."
The shortstop also made the defensive play of the game, somehow catching a liner that ricocheted off of third baseman Rachel Parenteau's glove in the third inning. Middle infielders Stockwell and Christina Kacik (2B) combined for eight assists.
"We just had a lot of ground balls hit to us, got down and got in front of the ball. We are just meshing well together," Stockwell added.
Kayla Sekenski smacked a two-run single to left as the team sponsored by a Newfane restaurant opened up a 3-0 advantage in the first frame. Andrea Stowell made it 4-0 with an RBI poke up the middle in the fourth.
After the home team got one right back, Fat Crows would tack on three runs in both the fifth and seventh innings. Kate Corey (RBI single), Jessie Bishop (RBI single) and Parenteau (2-run single) did the damage.
And some of their teammates were doing their best "caw" followed by a giggle while cheering them on.
Pam Maile, Kirsten Beske and Sara Moye all singled as Persistahs rallied for a pair of runs during their final ups.
"She's only been pitching for two seasons. She's quick and efficient," Stockwell said of Sekenski, who went the distance for the win. "She's also a good hitter."
Sekenski and Stowell each had three hits to lead the winners offensively. Corinne Ginsberg had two knocks to pace Persistahs, which got a team-high seven assists from Alison Frye (SS) and four more from slow-pitch hurler Pat Burke.
Fat Crows' lineup: Jessalyn Stockwell SS, Alex Derosia LCF, Kate Corey 1B, Jessie Bishop C, Liz Symanski LF, Kayla Sekenski P, Rachel Parenteau 3B, Ruth Mantell EH, Andrea Stowell EH, Denise Kiss RF, Alison Stockwell RCF, Christina Kacik 2B.
Persistahs' lineup: Alison Frye SS, Corinne Ginsberg RCF, Pat Burke P, Pam Maile 3B, Kirt Kinsmith 1B, Kirsten Beske LF, Laurie Black RF, Sara Moye 2B/RF, Cyndi Cain 2B, Tomi Gibson LCF, Lauren Higbee C.