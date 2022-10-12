BRATTLEBORO — When you wear the No. 4 and have the letters "F-A-V-R-E" on the back of your jersey, you're expected to be great.
Erika Favreau certainly is.
The junior forward, who scored in overtime to give the Brattleboro Union High School varsity field hockey team a 3-2 win over Springfield, received 459 votes to earn Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week honors.
She is now in the running for a Marina prize, along with past winners Finch Holmes, Ozzie VanHendrick and Caden Haskell.
All About Erika
1. Favorite movie? Soul Surfer
2. One thing on your bucket list? Travel around the world
3. Another interest of yours? Animal medicine
4. Your best field hockey memory? Jamming out to music with my teammates during bus rides
5. A song you like? "Beige" by Yoke Lore
6. One thing you’re scared of? Spiders
7. Favorite Halloween candy? Reeses
8. Who you think should play you in a movie? Josephine Langford
9. One thing you’re looking forward to? Graduating high school and becoming a veterinarian.
10. Favorite class? Human Growth and Devlopment with Jean Hodsden