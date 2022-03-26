HINSDALE, N.H. — The Hinsdale varsity baseball team topped St. Michael’s of Brattleboro 8-4 during a 1949 contest in the Granite State.
Tony Fecto struck out 15 batters and scattered five hits to pick up the win. He helped himself with a sixth-inning triple.
Trailing 4-3, Arnold Young drew a bases-loaded walk to get the hosts even in the fifth. Don Burroughs, Chet Bokum, Young and Fecto delivered the clutch hits as Hinsdale pulled away in the sixth.
Hinsdale’s batting order: Bummy Miner (3B) 0/3, Roswell Ethridge (1B) 1/3, Henry Blouin (LF) 1/3, Chet Bokum (C) 2/2, Wendell Stetson (CF) 0/2 and Arnold Young (CF) 1/1, Ray Hildreth (2B) 1/3, Gordon Durnford (SS) 0/3, Tony Fecto (P) 1/3, Don Burroughs (RF) 2/3.