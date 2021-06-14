BRATTLEBORO — Jackie Ferencz ran four total miles during Week 4 of the Red Clover Rovers Fun Run Series in honor of the late Rob Lind, who was known to compete in two different out-and-back races on the same night.
"Thanks for pushing me today!" she wrote on her Facebook post. "You are always here with us runners."
Ferencz took second in the one-mile race in 11:27. The Brattleboro resident also placed fourth in the three-miler in 35:33.
The second in-person Fun Run is scheduled for June 23 at 6:30 p.m., with the start/finish line for each race option being near the entrance to Brattleboro Country Club. You can also compete virtually by doing one of the courses between June 14-20 and submitting your results on the RunSignUp site by 5 p.m. on June 20.
The complete Week 4 Fun Run Results are shown below.
1-Mile
1. Cooper Smith 11:26, 2. Jackie Ferencz 11:27, 3. Adelaide Smith 15:07.
2-Mile
1. Jennifer Smith 15:27, 2. Scott Hamm 18:12, 3. Connie Burton 24:56.
3-Mile
1. Jack May 20:02, 2. Jennifer Smith 22:54, 2. Tony Blofson 23:29, 4. Jackie Ferencz 35:33.
2.4-Mile Trail Run
1. Lester Humphreys 26:46, 2. Serge Pouliot 38:52.