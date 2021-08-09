BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department is accepting registrations for youth field hockey players in grades 2-6.
The fee for the program is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for everyone else. Practices will occur on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5-6 p.m. at West River Park. Shin guards and mouth guards are required for all games and practices. Each participant should also bring a full water bottle.
Registrations for youth gymnastics classes are also being accepted. Classes are held at the Gibson Aiken Center. This session of gymnastics classes will begin Sept. 13 and will run until Nov. 4.
The fee for classes is $95 for Brattleboro residents and $110 for everyone else. Participants should wear snug clothing, bring a full water bottle to classes, and wear a mask.
Monday classes: 3:30-4:15 pm, ages 3-5; Tuesday classes: 2:15-3:15 p.m., homeschool/virtual, ages 6-13; 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 5-7; 4:30-5:30 p.m., ages 8-13; 5:30-6:30 p.m., Ninja ages 6-12; Wednesday classes: 10-10:35 a.m., parent/tot; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 3:30– 4:30 p.m., ages 6-9; Thursday classes: 10-10:35 a.m., parent/tot; 10:45-11:30 a.m., ages 3-5; 2-3 p.m., homeschool/virtual ages 6-13; 3-3:45 p.m., ages 4-5; 3:45-4:45 p.m., ages 5-8.
Those in grades 1-6 can now sign up for the youth soccer program.
The fee is $35 for Brattleboro residents and $50 for all others. The teams will have one practice and one game a week. The grades 5-6 teams may have games against neighboring towns. Shin guards are required for all games and practices. Players should also bring a full water bottle.
Pre-kindergarten soccer will go from Sept. 15 to Oct. 13, from 5-5:45 p.m. This five-week program will be held at Living Memorial Park's Lower Field and is for ages 4-5. Pre-kindergarten soccer has a limit of 20 participants.
The fee is $25 for Brattleboro residents and $40 for everyone else and includes a t-shirt. Basic soccer skills will be taught in a fun format. Shin guards are required, and sneakers or cleats are recommended. Volunteer coaches are needed.
Kindergarten soccer is also being offered.
The fee is $25 for Brattleboro residents and $40 for all others. Kindergarten soccer will go from Sept. 13 to Oct. 18. All practices will occur at Living Memorial Park on the Lower Field. Participants can sign up for the 4-4:45 p.m. practice time or the 5-5:45 p.m. slot. Both groups are limited to 15 kids each. There will be no kindergarten soccer on Oct. 11.
Shin guards are required for all practices. Volunteer coaches are needed.
You may register for all of these activities in-person on: 1. Aug. 11 and 12, from 3-6 p.m., at the Nelson Withington Skating Facility located at Living Memorial Park or 2. Sep. 7 and 8, from noon to 6 p.m., in the Main Conference Room located at the Gibson Aiken Center.
You may also go to Brattleboro.org and print and complete a registration form and COVID-19 release form and mail them with payment included to: Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department, ATTN: Fall Registration, PO Box 513, Brattleboro, Vt., 05301.
Payment for these youth programs will be required to be paid in full before the start of each program unless other payment arrangements have been made with the Recreation and Parks Director. Payment must be in the form of cash or check only. Checks should be made out to “Brattleboro Recreation and Parks.”
For all programs, events, facility information, online fillable registration forms and more, visit www.brattleboro.org. Once you are on this page, hover over the “Sport and Recreation” tab found on the blue horizontal bar and then click “Recreation and Parks.” If there are special needs required for any program, let the Recreation and Parks Department know by five days in advance. For more information, call the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808.
NFL Flag Football
The Brattleboro Recreation and Parks Department will be working with BUHS varsity football coach Chad Pacheco and BUHS football players to offer NFL Flag Football for those in grades 3-6.
Players will need a mouth guard (required), cleats or sneakers, a jersey and a flag belt. NFL Flag jersey and flags/belt are included in the program fee. The fee is $45 for Brattleboro residents and $60 for everyone else.
This program is open to non-experienced and experienced football players in grades 3-6. Players will work on basic skills, drills, agility for both offense and defense, and also play flag football games. Under the direction of Pacheco and his players, participants will be taught techniques and skills to play football safely. This is a non-contact football program. Bring your own flags if you have them, otherwise they will be loaned out each day. This program will run from Sept. 19 to Oct. 17 on Sundays from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Players should use the arrive-play-leave approach. Arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before the practice/game time and once the practice/game is over, do not congregate or socialize after. Universal COVID-19 guidelines should be followed per the Vermont Forward Plan. Stay home if you are sick, social distance when possible, use good hygiene, mask wearing and physical distancing encouraged if unvaccinated.
Senior Bowling
The Senior Bowling League will continue at Brattleboro Bowl on Thursday mornings beginning at 9. This league is for anyone 50 and older.
Everyone from beginners to experienced are welcome to join this friendly and fun bowling league. The fee is $10 for three games. For more information, contact Nancy Dalzell at 802-722-4020.
If there are special needs required for this program or more information is requested, call Sarah Clark at the Brattleboro Senior Center at 802-257-7570 or email her at sclark@brattleboro.org.