WINCHESTER, N.H. — The rain forced Monadnock Speedway to postpone its annual fireworks display to July 10 and move its 100-lap NHSTRA Modified race to Aug. 7.
Vernon's Hillary Renaud is currently fourth in the Street Stock standings, just 32 points behind leader Nathan Wenzel. She has driven her No. 88 car to four top five finishes in her seven races this season.
The Mini Stock Battle for the Belt will be Saturday's feature at Monadnock Speedway, with fans being treated to a 50-lap Mini Stock race. NHSTRA Modifieds, Street Stocks, Late Model Sportsmen, Pure Stocks, Young Guns, and Classic Lites are also on the card. The racing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.