BRATTLEBORO — For some, the Firecracker 4-Miler in Memory of Bill Powers has become a tradition.
According to Fred Ross, who created the current course and marked it for Tuesday’s race earlier this week, approximately 10 percent of the participants in the event have a deep-rooted connection to the race.
“Since it’s been going on since 1975 a lot of people that are running now were either not born or were running this when they were children,” said Ross. “Now they’re grown up and a lot of them are coming back and running it … which is really cool. It’s kind of like a low key town (and) family atmosphere, which is really awesome.”
The race began in 1975. Gerry Gagliardi first had the idea for the event and it was started with the help of John Dimick and some others, according to race organizer Donna Smyth.
Dimick said the running boom began around 1972. A few years later, he and Gagliardi started the Firecracker 4-Miler.
“Gerry and I were both involved in running and … New England was a hot bed of racing back in that time,” said Dimick. "There weren’t a whole lot of races around in the 1970s, but there were a few and of course the Fourth of July was a date when many areas would start to host those races.”
The race is now in its 48th year and it has become part of the fabric of Fourth of July in Brattleboro. Since the beginning, the race was always intended to be fun, Dimick said. When the race first began, each participant would bring a prize as an entry fee. The first place winner would then pick their prize after the race was over, as would each subsequent finisher in the order that they finished.
However, Dimick said there would always be two extra participants.
“When Gerry organized a race there was always at least two finishers listed in the last and next to last place that didn’t run. He made them up so that nobody ever finished last that was in the race, but that was kind of how Gerry was. It was meant to be fun and it was,” said Dimick.
Last year, Smyth said the course had to be changed because the parade route changed. Ross said the parade used to start near Brattleboro Union High School and go through town, but it was shortened last year. As a result, the distance from the high school to Flat Street wasn’t shut down like it had been in previous years. That caused Ross to create a new course.
The new course starts at Living Memorial Park, travels down Guilford Street, Maple Street, Fairview Street and Canal Street before taking a turn onto Belmont Avenue past Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. From there, runners will take a left onto Maple Street and then a right shortly after onto Pleasant Street. That will take them to the intersection of Chestnut and Estey streets.
It was this junction that Ross said was important in creating the new course last year.
“In order to make it four miles, I made it an out and back on Chestnut Street long enough to make it four miles. So, you go out on Chestnut Street past Locust Street and you turn around and come back,” said Ross. “If I just did the course without going onto Chestnut Street it would be short by quite a bit.”
After Chestnut Street, the course then winds its way through Cherry Street, Organ Street, Estey Street, Birge Street, Elliot Street, Frost Street and Flat Street before coming out onto Main Street for the final stretch that extends onto Putney Road for the finish at the Brattleboro Common, according to the course map on www.mapmyrun.com.
In addition to the distance being accurate and runner safety, Ross said the other important piece of information he had to take into consideration was when Main Street would be shut down. The new parade route shuts down the section of road from Flat Street to Main Street, which is 3.5 miles into the race. Given that information, Ross said it was necessary to coordinate the start time of the race to ensure that by the time the lead runner reached that point the street would be shut down.
As of Thursday morning, Smyth said that 28 people had registered to run in the race. However, she said that about 50 percent of the participants register the day of the race.
“Usually that’s how it goes,” Smyth said of the early registration. “We have usually around 100 runners. I guess people like to wait and see what the forecast is going to be.”
The number of participants has been about the same since the race’s inception. According to Dimick, there were typically anywhere from 75-100 runners since the event was first held in 1975. In 1983, there were 118 runners. Dimick won the race that year with a time of 19:32, according to a previous newspaper article. Another article from 1982 shows that Dimick set the record in the Firecracker with a time of 19:11. But another article from July 2015 shows three time Firecracker 4-Miler Champion Jordan Peoples as the record holder with a time of 21:09, which he set in 2006 when he repeated as the champion.
Dimick said in the first eight to 10 years that they held the race there were a lot of serious runners. Now, he said, most of the races around here are a little less competitive as serious runners usually compete elsewhere where there are cash prizes.
Both Dimick and Ross said that there are a lot of local participants in the Firecracker 4-Miler and Dimick said he believes the race being held on the Fourth of July and the way it is organized is what keeps people coming back.
“It’s a race that if you’re local and you do any kind of running or training you’re probably going to hop in with your friends,” said Dimick. “The fact that the people are all lining Main Street for the parade makes it kind of an exciting finish … You’re going to see people you know. They’re all cheering you on whether you’re having a good day or a bad day. People who would never come out to watch a race are there because of the parade and they get into it a little bit. I think that’s the draw. It’s got a nice local flavor and it’s fun.”
The race begins at 9:15 a.m. on July 4 at Living Memorial Park. The Preregistration fee is $15. People may also register the day of the race for $25 from 8 to 9 a.m. at Living Memorial Park.