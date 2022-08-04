DUMMERSTON — In Connecticut River Valley Baseball League action on Sunday, the Putney Fossils defeated the Connecticut River Iron Men by a score of 9-2. With the win, the defending-champion Fossils matched their 2021 regular-season record of 11-1. They now head into the playoffs as the No. 1 seed.
Although the Iron Men (5-5) and Walpole Granite (1-9) still have a doubleheader left to play against one another on August 7, the playoff seedings are set: Fossils #1, Iron Men #2, Granite #3. Mt. Monadnock (4-6) has forfeited its remaining games and is not eligible for the playoffs.
The single-elimination playoffs will take place on Sunday, Aug. 14 at Claude Gouin Field in Dummerston. The Iron Men will host the Granite in a “play-in” game at 10 a.m. The winner of that game will play the Fossils at 1:30 p.m. for the Bissell Cup, named in honor of league founder Richard W. Bissell.
“We wrapped up the regular-season on a great note,” said Fossils manager Danny Lichtenfeld. “Solid pitching, excellent defense, and timely hitting — let’s hope we can do it again two weeks from now.”
Lichtenfeld, Peter Wagner, and Ryan Smith handled the pitching duties for the Fossils, scattering seven hits over nine innings. Wagner picked up the win, his fourth of the season. The Iron Men’s only runs resulted from solo home runs by Doug Avellino in the third inning and Kris Bornholdt in the fourth. Bornholdt’s blast was his league-leading third four-bagger of the season. The catcher from Wilder, Vermont, also leads the league in RBI (11) and batting average (.586).
The Putney offense was sparked by leadoff hitter Kyle Whitworth, who went 4 for 5, with 2 runs batted in, 2 runs scored, and a stolen base. Alex Gauthier went 2 for 5, with two doubles, including a two-out, two-run double in the fifth inning that gave his team a lead they would not relinquish. With bases loaded in the eighth inning, Wagner laced a two-out, bases-clearing double that effectively put the game out of reach.
For more information on the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, including box scores, stats, and standings, visit crvbl.com.