BRATTLEBORO — Greg Fitzgerald has scored 17 points, pulled down nine rebounds and set up four buckets in his first two seasons combined with the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men’s basketball team.
The Hornets have a 2-3 record, including victories over New England College and Vermont Tech.
Fitzgerald averaged 15 points, five boards and five assists during his final two seasons at Brattleboro Union High School. He knocked down more than 60 shots from downtown as a senior, helping the Colonels to a 13-7 record.
The rest of Lyndon’s schedule is shown below.
Nov. 29: vs. Norwich, 5 p.m.
Dec. 1: at UVM (exhibition), 7 p.m.
Dec. 3: vs. UMaine-Farmington, 3 p.m.
Dec. 11: vs. Clarkson, 2 p.m.
Dec. 18: at Daytona Beach (vs. Illinois College), 2 p.m.
Dec. 19: at Daytona Beach, TBA
Jan. 3: at Plattsburgh State, 4 p.m.
Jan. 6: vs. SUNY-Canton, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 10: at UMaine-Farmington, 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 13: at SUNY-Delhi, 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 14: at SUNY-Cobleskill, 3 p.m.
Jan. 17: at Vermont Tech, 7 p.m.
Jan. 20: vs. Thomas, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 21: vs. Thomas, 3 p.m.
Jan. 27: at Maine Maritime, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 28: at Maine Maritime, 3 p.m.
Feb. 3: at Husson, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 4: at Husson, 3 p.m.
Feb. 10: vs. UMaine-Presque Isle, 7:30 p.m.
Feb. 11: vs. UMaine-Presque Isle, 3 p.m.
Feb. 14: vs. NVU-Johnson, 7:30 p.m.