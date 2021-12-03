LYNDONVILLE — Greg Fitzgerald is playing for the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men's basketball team.
The freshman guard has seen 12 minutes of action for the 1-5 Hornets, who will visit UMaine-Farmington on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Fitzgerald averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists over his junior and senior seasons at Brattleboro Union High School. As a senior captain, he helped the Colonels to a Division 1 quarterfinal and was named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Team.
Last winter, he led BUHS to a 13-7 regular season and the No. 6 seed in the Division 1 playoffs. He connected on over 60 three-point goals and posted numerous double-doubles.
Lyndon's remaining schedule is shown below.
Dec. 4 — at UMaine-Farmington: 2 p.m.
Dec. 8 — at Norwich: 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 11 — at Potsdam: 3 p.m.
Dec. 12 — at Clarkson: noon
Jan. 4 — host SUNY Canton: 3 p.m.
Jan. 7 — at SUNY Poly: 4 p.m.
Jan. 8 — at Cazenovia: 1 p.m.
Jan. 11 — host UMaine-Farmington: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 — host SUNY Delhi: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 15 — host SUNY Cobleskill: 1 p.m.
Jan. 21 — at Thomas: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — at Thomas: 1 p.m.
Jan. 28 — host Maine Maritime: 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 29 — host Maine Maritime: 1 p.m.
Feb. 4 — host Husson: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 5 — host Husson: 1 p.m.
Feb. 11 — at UMaine-Presque Isle: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 — at Umaine-Presque Isle: 5:30 p.m.
Feb. 15 — at Northern Vermont-Johnson: 5:30 p.m.