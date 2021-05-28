LYNDONVILLE — Gregory Fitzgerald, a 6-1 guard from Brattleboro Union High School, has deposited and committed to the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon men's basketball program for the fall 2021 semester. Fitzgerald will study Business Administration with a Management concentration.
Fitzgerald was a three-year varsity performer at Brattleboro. He averaged 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists over his junior and senior seasons. As a senior captain he led the Colonels to the Vermont Principals Association Division 1 quarterfinals and was named to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Team. A year ago he led Brattleboro to a 13-7 regular season and the No. 6 seed in the Division 1 playoffs. He connected on over 60 three-point goals that season and posted numerous double-doubles.
"Gregory has been a big scorer playing in Vermont's largest high school division. He can shoot from deep, finish at the basket, and create for his teammates, and his game will fit well with how we like to play. He works very hard and will develop into a very good player at our level," said NVU-Lyndon men's basketball coach David Pasiak.
Brattleboro head coach Jason Coplan also believes that Fitzgerald will flourish with the Hornets.
"Greg is a gifted basketball player; fundamentally sound in all areas of the game. He has a great desire to improve and when his ability matches that desire, he will flourish at the next level. He is a good teammate, willing to do what's asked of him, and wants his team to win. His dedication and commitment to becoming a better basketball player will serve him well at the college level. Greg will have an immediate impact, solely for his love of the game and how hard he plays," Coplan mentioned.