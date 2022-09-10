Hi. My name is Josh Southwick and I'm a senior at Hinsdale High School, where I'm currently doing the Extended Learning Opportunities program.
I decided to do ELO because my sister did it back when she was a senior and it really helped her decide what she wanted to do when she was out of high school. For my ELO, I am working with the Brattleboro Reformer and Shane Covey to learn all about sportswriting.
An ELO program is for any high school student to access an extended learning opportunity for something they are interested in. I picked to work with the Reformer because I've always wanted to do something that involved sports. Sports analyzing is something I have been interested in since I was young.
I started out by covering the Hinsdale varsity girls soccer game for my school newspaper on Thursday. It ended with Sara Miller's game-winning goal in overtime.
I then traveled to Brattleboro on Friday for the varsity football team's first home game. I got to witness a comeback win by the Colonels, ending with Devin Speno's TD pass to Cam Frost with 10 seconds left.
While watching those two games, I had to look at how individuals were affecting them and how those players made a difference.
My next assignment for the Reformer is a varsity field hockey game on Tuesday afternoon between Bellows Falls and host Brattleboro.