BELLOWS FALLS — Connecticut Valley Pee Wee Football and Flag Football will be holding their yearly signups and tryouts on Thursday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bellows Falls Union High School beginning at 5:30 p.m. Equipment issue will take place on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 5:30 p.m. Those planning to attend the tryout are asked to wear shorts, t-shirts and sneakers. The tryouts are open to children entering grades three through eight throughout the Connecticut Valley including Vermont and New Hampshire residents and will take place after registration.
There is now a third grade team. Grades four through six participate in Pee Wee Football and grades seven and eight participate in the junior high program.
Those interested must attend one of the signup nights to register and players already in the league must attend one of these dates as well or make arrangements by calling Jeff Potter at 802-376-5266 or Ed Vancor at 802-376-5902. Cheerleaders, ages four- to 14-years-old must also sign up on one of these dates or contact Laura Lockerby at 802-376-4305.
There are no weight limits for tryouts. Anyone in the specified age ranges is welcome.
Flag football will again be offered this year for children four- to seven-years-old. Signups will be at the same time as Pee Wee Football dates.
The cost for Pee Wee, the third grade team and junior high football will be $40 per child. The cost for cheerleading will be $30 per child and the cost for flag football will be $15 per child.