AMHERST, Mass. — On Friday evening, Angelina Nardolillo's dream came true.
The freshman, who wanted to play in an NCAA Tournament game since she was in middle school, started and scored six points when Rhode Island College lost to St. John Fisher 55-52 in one of Division 3's first-round contests at Amherst College.
"It felt surreal," said the former Hinsdale High School star.
Nardolillo was the first player introduced when starting lineups were announced. She won the opening tip. She even finished off a two-on-one break early on.
"It meant everything to have people come here to support me. I really appreciate all of them. It makes me feel amazing," said the six-foot center.
Trailing 24-6 early in the second quarter, RIC fought back to within 30-27 at the break. The teams were later deadlocked at 30-30, 32-32 and 42-42.
Nardolillo completed a clutch three-point play in the fourth to but the lead to 48-45, however made free throws down the stretch allowed the Cardinals to hold on.
"They have some good 3-point shooters and they rebounded well, but I think the two teams are basically even," Hinsdale's 1,000-point scorer noted.
Along with scoring six points and pulling down two rebounds, Nardolillo denied a pass to Kaitlyn Walker on the post, rejected a shot by Amy Gardner and assisted on a trifecta from Maci Durantes.
"All of the seniors on this team are my best friends. I wouldn't want to play with any other group than this one," No. 12 said after the showdown.
Nardolillo was recently named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Year after averaging a team-high 10.7 points per game.
"It was great to see her at this level, in an NCAA game," said Andy Drummond, who was one of the Hinsdale fans who made the trip to Amherst, Mass. "It was a big learning year for her. I think she's done really well."
It was the fifth live game this season for Nardolillo's mother and younger sister.
"I'm very proud of her," Angela Deschaine said of her daughter.
"She's definitely my role model. I look up to her," said Addy Nardolillo during halftime.
Hinsdale varsity boys' basketball coach Carl Anderson was cheering from the stands along with his son and daughter. He gave Angelina a big hug after the game.
"It's great to see area kids succeed like this. I'm awfully proud of her," said Anderson. "It was fun to watch. They play great team ball."
The Anchorwomen, who won their conference championship, finished up with a 23-6 mark.