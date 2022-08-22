DUMMERSTON — The Putney Fossils defeated the Connecticut River Iron Men 5-0 to win the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League championship and take home the Richard W. Bissell Cup. The win marked the Fossils’ fourth league title in the past five years. Earlier in the day, the Iron Men outslugged the Walpole Granite 17-9 to advance to the championship game against the Fossils.
In a contest that featured crisp pitching and stellar defense, the Fossils broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth, sending nine batters to the plate and tallying four runs. They would add an insurance run in the eighth to complete the scoring for the day.
The Fossils’ rally got started with a leadoff single through the right side by Chayse Cunniff, followed by a single to right by Kyle Whitworth. Brandon Reilly grounded out to the pitcher, but the runners advanced to second and third on the play. Cunniff then tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly to left by Ryan Smith. A double in the gap by Alex Gauthier scored Whitworth, a single by Ryan Lawley plated Gauthier, and a single by Peter Wagner brought home Lawley.
Smith and Gauthier teamed up to generate another run two innings later. Smith led off the eighth with a single, then advanced to third on two wild pitches. Gauthier walked, putting runners on the corners. On the next pitch, Gauthier broke for second. As catcher Kris Bornholdt released his throw to second, Smith dashed home and scored with a head-first slide.
Fossils starting pitcher Danny Lichtenfeld earned the win, allowing no runs, four hits, and one walk over six innings of work. Peter Wagner picked up the save, holding the Iron Men scoreless on three hits while striking out three.
“Our defense was unreal today,” said Lichtenfeld, noting a diving stop by second baseman Kenny Howe to rob Iron Men leadoff hitter Joey Parrott of a hit in the first inning and a full-extension diving catch by first baseman Whitworth on a blistering line drive by Jed St. Pierre.
Whitworth, Smith, Gauthier, Lawley, Wagner, and Cunniff all had two hits for the victors, and Steve Kapral and Chris Lasch added one base knock apiece.
For the Iron Men, Parrott led the offense with two hits, and Kris Keelty, Bornholdt, Andrew Robbins, and Hayden Chandler all singled. Brendan Mayhew hit a scorching line-drive double to the fence in left field.
In a brief, informal, on-field ceremony following the game, CRVBL founder Richard Bissell presented the Bissell Cup to the Fossils as a few dozen fans looked on. The Fossils dedicated their victory to Kallaway “Kali” Ann Whitworth, daughter of Kyle, who was born five days earlier and appeared to thoroughly enjoy her first baseball game.
For more information about the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, visit crvbl.com. Players and teams interested in joining the league for the 2023 season should fill out the inquiry form on the website.