DUMMERSTON — The Putney Fossils defeated the Connecticut River Iron Men, 6-3, last Sunday to retain the Richard W. Bissell Cup as champions of the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League.
The victory marked the Fossils’ third CRVBL championship in a row and fifth in the past six years.
Peter Wagner pitched a complete-game gem for Putney, allowing only five hits while striking out 10 and walking one. Wagner’s performance capped a stellar season, in which he went 4-0 with a 0.84 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts in 32 innings pitched.
The Fossils got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the second inning. With one out, designated hitter Keith Lyman drew a walk. Wagner and third baseman John Peloso followed with singles to load the bases. Right fielder Ryan Lawley hit a sharp ground ball to shortstop, forcing Peloso out at second as Lyman scored the game’s first run. Attempting to race home from second, Wagner was thrown out at the plate by second baseman Dan Felicetti.
In the third inning, the Fossils loaded the bases again, with three straight singles by shortstop Andrew Peloso, second baseman Brandon Reilly, and center fielder Ryan Smith. Iron Men pitcher Tyler Kerr retired the next two Fossils on a line out to second and a strikeout, but then Lyman laced a two-out single to right, driving in both Peloso and Reilly to give the Fossils a 3-0 lead.
The Iron Men answered in dramatic fashion in the top of the fourth. After Wagner recorded two quick outs, third baseman Andrew Robbins singled, and first baseman Kris Keelty walked. Right fielder Brendan Mayhew then blasted a home run to deep center field, tying the game at 3-3.
Although the Fossils would load the bases again in the bottom of the fourth, they could not push across a run, and the score remained deadlocked until the bottom of the seventh.
With one out, Smith reached on an error and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt by Kerr. First baseman Alex Gauthier also reached on an error and stole second, placing runners at second and third. Kerr recorded the second out of the inning before issuing a full-count walk to Lyman and loading the bases with Fossils for the fourth time in the game. Wagner then walked to force in the go-ahead run.
Armed with a one-run lead, Wagner retired the side in order in the top of the eighth. In the bottom of the inning, the Fossils’ bats came to life. Andrew Peloso stroked a one-out double to right. Reilly drove him in with a double to the gap in right-center. A single by Smith that scored Reilly made it 6-3.
The Iron Men would not go quietly though. Center fielder Jed St. Pierre led off with a single in the ninth and Kerr followed with a screaming line drive to center that Smith managed to snag for an out. After St. Pierre stole second, Wagner induced two ground balls to end the inning and secure the championship.
“We put in a great team effort today,” said Fossils manager Danny Lichtenfeld, “just like we have all season long.”
Lichtenfeld said that although the Fossils may have been the presumptive favorite coming into the season, he wasn’t so sure.
“Just before the season started, we lost two of our best players, Kyle Whitworth and Chayse Cunniff, to season-ending injuries. But as it turned out, our newest additions, the Peloso brothers and outfielder Blake MacLellan, along with Steve Stanley and Keith Lyman, both of whom came out of retirement to play again this year, made sure we didn’t miss a beat.”
Information about the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, including box scores, stats, photos, and more, is available at www.crvbl.com. Players or teams interested in joining for the 2024 season should fill out the inquiry form on the website.