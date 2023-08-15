The Putney Fossils pose for a team picture with the CRVBL Championship Trophy on Sunday. Back row (from left to right) Blake MacLellan, Keith Lyman, Ryan Lawley, Peter Wagner, John Peloso. Front row (from left to right) Danny Lichtenfeld, Ryan Smith, Steve Stanley, Alex Gauthier, Brandon Reilly, Andrew Peloso. Team members not pictured are Kyle Blais, Ethan Blum and Hunter Smith.