DUMMERSTON — The Putney Fossils (4-1) defeated the Connecticut River Iron Men (2-3) by a score of 9-4 Sunday morning to move into sole possession of first place in the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League standings.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Putney scored three runs in the bottom half of the inning, on the strength of five walks, four stolen bases, and one timely hit — an RBI single by Alex Gauthier.
In the fourth inning, the Iron Men's Brendan Mayhew blasted a solo home run to trim Putney’s lead to 3-2.
“That was an absolute laser,” said Putney catcher Chayse Cunniff. “I don’t think it ever got more than 20 feet off the ground, and it was still rising when it went over the fence.”
After Putney extended its lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning, the Iron Men tied the game with two runs in the top of the sixth. Ryan Lawley promptly untied it with an RBI triple in the bottom half of the inning, giving Putney the lead for good.
Lawley (2 for 3, triple, RBI, run scored), Kyle Whitworth (2 for 3, two stolen bases, RBI, run scored), and Ryan Smith (1 for 2, three stolen bases, three RBI, three runs scored) led the Putney offense.
Kyle Young (3 for 4, RBI, run scored), Mayhew (2 for 4, home run, RBI, run scored), and Joey Parrott (2 for 4, stolen base, run scored) each had multiple hits for the Iron Men.
Starting pitcher Danny Lichtenfeld picked up the win for Putney, allowing four runs over six innings. Pete Wagner recorded a three-inning save, striking out seven and lowering his ERA to 1.12.
CRVBL action resumes on June 19 and continues every Sunday, through Aug. 21, with the exception of July 3. All games take place at Claude Gouin Field at the Dummerston School. Each Sunday, the morning game starts at 10 a.m., and the afternoon game starts around 1:15 p.m. For more information, including box scores, stats, and the complete 2022 season schedule, visit crvbl.com.