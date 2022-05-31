DUMMERSTON — The Putney Fossils handed Mt. Monadnock its first loss of the season on Sunday morning in a well-pitched contest that saw the Vermont squad prevail by a score of 4-3. Starting pitcher Peter Wagner went the distance for Putney, scattering seven hits, two walks, and two hit batsmen, while striking out 10. Wagner also helped himself at the plate, driving in two runs with an opposite-field single in the top of the first.
After tacking on single runs in the seventh and eighth innings — one on a balk, the other on an errant throw during a first-and-third stolen base play — Putney carried what looked like a comfortable lead of 4-0 into the ninth inning. Mt. Monadnock would not go down without a fight, however. With one out, Chance Kirby and Arric Mather hit back-to-back singles, and Kirby then scored from third on a wild pitch. After Wagner recorded the second out of the inning, Aidan Kirby reached on an error, and Gavin Ketola drove in Mather and Aidan Kirby with a single to center. Wagner ended the threat and Mt. Monadnock’s hopes of a comeback by inducing an infield popup for the final out of the game.
A highlight of the game occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning. With one out and runners on second and third, Mt. Monadnock’s Miles Holombo lofted a fly ball to right. Putney right fielder Ryan Lawley made the catch, and Nick Germano tagged up to score from third. Lawley unleashed a perfect strike to catcher Chayse Cunniff who applied the tag, preventing the run from scoring and completing an unlikely double play to end the inning.
Asked after the game what was going through his mind when the ball was hit to him, Lawley said, “I was thinking ‘throw home’ all the way, but after I let it go, I was worried I was going to get yelled at for missing the cutoff man.”
To which Putney manager Danny Lichtenfeld replied, “There’s no yelling in this league, just good times."
In the second game of the day, the Connecticut River Iron Men pummeled the Walpole Granite 19-4. Hayden Chandler (2 for 2, walk, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored), Tyler Kerr (2 for 3, 2 walks, 4 runs scored), and Kris Bornholdt (3 for 4, walk, RBI, 2 runs scored) led the Iron Men’s offensive explosion. Chandler picked up the win on the mound, allowing two hits and eight walks while striking out one in four innings of work.
With the win, the Iron Men moved into a three-way tie for first place with Putney and Mt. Monadnock. Each team has a record of 2-1. At 0-3, Walpole continues to seek its way into the win column.
CRVBL action resumes on June 5 and continues every Sunday, through Aug. 7, with the exception of July 3. All games take place at Claude Gouin Field at the Dummerston School. Each Sunday, the morning game starts at 10, and the afternoon game starts around 1:15 p.m. For more information, including box scores, stats, and the complete 2022 season schedule, visit crvbl.com.