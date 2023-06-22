DUMMERSTON — In CRVBL action at Gouin Field, on Sunday, June 18, the Putney Fossils defeated the Walpole Granite by a score of 17-3.
Keith Lyman earned the win for Putney, pitching the final two innings of the “mercy rule”-shortened seven-inning affair. Lyman helped himself at the plate too, going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in and one run scored. His battery mate, catcher Steve Stanley, also notched three hits on the day, elevating his team-leading batting average to .500.
Peter Wagner pitched the first three innings for the Fossils, extending his consecutive scoreless-inning streak to 14. Wagner and shortstop Andrew Peloso each contributed two hits and two runs batted in.
Mike McMahon, Rob Stevens, Abe Allen, and Ty Kirkwood each had a hit for the Granite, with Gus McGee, Brain Pearlman, and Kirkwood scoring their team’s three runs.
The CRVBL season continues on Sunday, June 25. The Fossils travel to Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, N.H., to take on the Charlestown Cavalry, and the Granite host the Connecticut River Iron Men at Gouin Field in Dummerston. Both games are at 10 a.m.
For more information on the Connecticut River Valley Baseball League, including box scores, stats, and standings, visit crvbl.com.