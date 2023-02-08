PUTNEY — The Putney Ski Club hosted a youth ski race on Sunday at the Putney School. One hundred athletes ages 3 to 13 (and some grownups too) attended from across Southern Vermont, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. They competed on a carefully prepared course around Paige’s Field. The races featured stiff competition, promising talent, tough competitors, and a jubilant and all-supporting cheering section.
One of the most inspiring and important traditions of race day is the Lollipop event. This is for kids who are new to skiing (or racing) and includes every aspect of a ski race except for competition. Instead of places, each participant is awarded a piece of candy upon completion of the short course. Seventeen youngsters ventured out on the course, most for the first time. All left with sticky smiles, and several were so enthused by the experience that they immediately entered the next race!
The rest of the races were grouped by ages, grades 1-2, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8. Each race grew successively longer, and the challenging 1.2k (3/4 mile) loop put the racers to the test. Putney was represented well by numerous skiers through all of the races. September Bodel took top honors in the girls 7-8 race, while Lena Quintal placed 3rd for the girls in the grade 3-4 race. In addition to the kids' races, there was an open Community Race, which pulled together Putney School skiers, parents and coaches, much to the delight of the younger racers.
For complete results and more information on upcoming events in the area, visit putneyskiclub.org. Of particular interest for local racing fans, the Putney and Marlboro ski clubs are teaming up to bring back the Washington’s Birthday XC Ski Race on Saturday, Feb. 25.