BRATTLEBORO — A trio of talented guards and a standout defender have been nominated for the Sam's Outdoor Outfitters and Brattleboro Reformer Athlete of the Week.
You can select your choice on the reformer.com site. Voting will end on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.
The four nominees are shown below.
Cameron Frost erupted for 26 points, including a couple of trifectas, to propel the Brattleboro varsity boys basketball team to a 61-48 win over Burr and Burton.
Jules McDermid tallied twice during the Hartford varsity girls ice hockey team's 6-1 victory over Stowe. The Bellows Falls student also scored a goal and played exceptional defense when her squad shut out Brattleboro.
Brayden Eastman recorded a double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds) as the Hinsdale varsity boys basketball team outscored Wilton 52-39. The playmaker then racked up 19 points versus Pittsfield.
Mary Sanderson scored 14 points for the Leland & Gray varsity girls basketball team in a 51-32 rout of Mill River.