BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision nipped HWP 70-68 in a men’s basketball league thriller at the Gibson-Aiken Center on Sunday.
James Vaughn (17 points), Jeremy Wolfram (16) and Ryan Bezio (15) did the damage for the victors. HWP’s Zane Bullins, Nate Gleason and Scott Edwards all finished with 15 points.
The Marina’s Ian Fulton Black poured in 31 points to lead all scorers over the weekend. Also making shots were: Dixon Painters’ Jay Vinci (24 points), PDSC Law’s Drew Hastings (24), Brattleboro Subaru’s Winston Sailsman (23), Toyota of Greenfield’s Ronnel Sumlin (23), Hazel’s Jake Kidney (23), Southern Vermont Sprinkler’s Shawn Goodell (21), Lawton Flooring’s Brud Sanderson (20), Brattleboro Subaru’s Tyler Higley (20) and PDSC Law’s Fred Buse (20).
PDSC Law was the stingiest of all, holding Brattleboro Subaru to just 59 points. Playing solid defense were Rich Carroll, Tom Carroll, Steve Kapral, Jim Layor, Pat Lallo, Ryan Hoar, Ruben Garza, Buse and Hastings.