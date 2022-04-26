BRATTLEBORO — The 2022 Fun Run season is scheduled to begin next week, with group runs held once every two weeks, on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. from May 4 through Sept. 7.
As in past years, the courses are out-and-back, including 1-, 2- and 3-mile routes on Upper Dummerston Road and a 2.4-mile trail run on the Brattleboro Retreat Trails. All runs begin and end near the entrance of the Brattleboro Country Club. The start/finish line and turnaround points will be marked.
For those who can’t attend the group runs, there’s also a virtual option. Runners may complete one of the courses on any day or time during Fun Run week.
If you want to get an official time, you’ll first need to register on RunSignUp.com. You will then need to record your own time and submit your results to RunSignUp, either by text message or using a web form (you will use the Submit Virtual Result button even if you do the group run). If you have trouble using the online form, you can email your result to RCR volunteer Bob Aube at bobaube@mainetrackclub.com no later than 5 p.m. on the Sunday at the end of the Fun Run week. If you haven’t preregistered, you need to send your name, age, town of residence, race distance, and your time to Aube.
Everyone is allowed to complete more than one distance, but you must register for each distance if you want an official result. Last year, Jennifer Smith and Jack May each won three different races in the same week.
The Fun Run schedule is as follows: May 4, May 18, June 1, June 15, June 29, July 13, July 27, Aug. 10, Aug. 24 and Sept. 7.
2021 Fun Run Winners
Week 1: Shane Covey (1 mile), Charlotte Gifford (2 miles), Jack May (3 miles), Melissa Stewart (2.4-mile trail run)
Week 2: Tony Blofson (1 mile and 2 miles), Jennifer Smith (3 miles), Charlotte Gifford (2.4-mile trail run)
Week 3: Charlotte Gifford (1 mile and 2.4-mile trail run), Scott Hamm (2 miles), Jennifer Smith (3 miles)
Week 4: C. Smith (1 mile), Jennifer Smith (2 miles), Jack May (3 miles), Lester Humphreys (2.4-mile trail run)
Week 5: C. Smith (1 mile), Jennifer Smith (2 miles and 3 miles), Lester Humphreys (2.4-mile trail race)
Week 6: Jennifer Smith (1 mile, 2 miles and 3 miles), Lester Humphreys (2.4-mile trail race)
Week 7: Melissa Stewart (1 mile), Jennifer Smith (2 miles and 3 miles), Serge Pouliot (2.4-mile trail race)
Week 8: Jack May (1 mile, 2 miles and 3 miles), Melissa Stewart (2.4-mile trail race)
Week 9: Melissa Stewart (1 mile and 2.4-mile trail race), Jennifer Smith (2 miles and 3 miles)
Week 10: Melissa Stewart (1 mile and 2.4-mile trail race), Jennifer Smith (2 miles), Jack May (3 miles)