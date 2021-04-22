BRATTLEBORO — The Red Clover Rovers Fun Run Series will again be held virtually this year. As in past years, the course options consist of out-and-back 1-, 2- and 3-mile routes on Upper Dummerston Road and a 2.4-mile trail run on the Brattleboro Retreat Trails. All runs begin and end near the entrance of the Brattleboro Country Club. The start/finish line and turnaround points have been marked.
Every two weeks, beginning April 26, runners may complete one or more of the race options on any day or time during that week. Everyone is encouraged to preregister by going to RunSignUp.com. You can choose the series bundle to register for all 10 weeks at one time, even if you're not planning to run every single Fun Run week. You also can do more than one distance each week, but a separate registration is required for each distance.
Record your own time, and submit your results to RunSignUp either by text message or by using a web form (you'll receive instructions after you register). You also can send your results to RCR volunteer Bob Aube (bobaube@mainetrackclub.com) no later than 5 p.m. on the Sunday at the end of the Fun Run week, including your name, age, town of residence, race distance, and your virtual race time. Results will be posted on the Red Clover Rovers Facebook page and on the reformer.com site.
Week 1 goes from April 26 to May 2. It includes the following events: 1-Mile Run, 2-Mile Run, 3-Mile Run, and 2.4-Mile Trail Run.