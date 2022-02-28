BRATTLEBORO — G.S. Precision edged Lawton/Stevens 67-64 in a men’s basketball league showdown on Sunday at the Gibson-Aiken Center.
James Vaughn knocked down five shots from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points to pace the winners. Jeremy Wolfram (17 points) and Ryan Bezio (14) were also feeling it.
Matthew Donaldson guided Lawton/Stevens with 17 points.
Sunday’s other top scorers were: The Mallers’ Isaac Roach (39 points), RH Thackston’s Dylan DeJordy (30), RH Thackston’s Luke Euphrat (25), Hazel’s Henry Ireland (24), Hazel’s Chase Burgh (24), PDSC Law’s Drew Hastings (23), Scary Hours’ Bryce Whitney (22), Toyota of Greenfield’s Jay Malachi (21), The Marina’s Adam Newton (21) and Scary Hours’ Neil Bactad (20).
In Friday’s action, HWP topped Lawton/Stevens 76-64 and Dixon Painters outscored Scary Hours 83-76. Dixon’s Jay Vinci pumped in 32 points to lead all scorers.