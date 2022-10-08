HINSDALE, N.H. — Jodi Gagne earned a spot on New Hampshire’s roster for the 1989 Twin State field hockey game at the University of Vermont, where she set up Annie Charbond’s game-tying goal with eight seconds left in overtime.
“I saw Annie open and I knew she would get it in,” said Gagne, who had gotten her stick on a loose ball in front as the final seconds ticked away. “I just passed it to her and her shot hit the goalie and it went in.”
Gagne played on the Hinsdale varsity team for five years, starting as an eighth grader. The fleet-footed right wing finished her high school career with 23 goals and 55 assists, including a team-high 19 dimes in 1988. She led the Lady Pacers to a 15-2 record and a berth in the Class M semifinals as a senior.
Making Vermont’s 1989 Twin State team were Brattleboro co-captains Kim Cutting and Meghan Perra. Cutting ranked first on her BUHS squad in assists and second in scoring, while Perra was named the Colonels’ MVP as a senior.