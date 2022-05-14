BRATTLEBORO — The husband-wife combo of Joe and Sari Galanes outran a field of more than 100 to win the 14th annual Firecracker 4-Miler on July 4, 1991. Joe, a former U.S. Ski Team cross-country skier who was an All-American at UVM, won Brattleboro’s Memorial Park to Town Common race by 34 seconds. Sari won the female division by more than three minutes.
“It’s sort of a tradition to come home for this race. This is fun,” said Joe, who lived in South Burlington at the time.
Massachusetts resident Tom Mixon finished second overall and was followed to the finish line by Brattleboro-area runners Dave Johnston, Jason Dunklee, Ray Kellett, Arne Hammarlund and Hank Lange. Sari Galanes wound up eighth.